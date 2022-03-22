Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.

Fourteen-year-old Areli Arroyo Osuno has been missing from Magna, Utah, since Monday, March 21.

Law enforcement believes Areli may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, 20, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

They are possibly headed towards Texas or Mexico in a Nissan Altima.

Areli has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a denim jacket and denim pants. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe

Latest News

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
Some Disney workers participated in a walkout Tuesday to protest the company's slow response to...
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest
According to a post on the Obion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Gray Farms on Section...
More than $20K worth of stolen property recovered in western Tenn.
A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs,...
Woman suffers severe injuries, loses both arms after vicious dog attack in South Carolina