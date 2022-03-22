Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center on Friday, May 27.

The iconic country band is known for their many songs such as ‘Dixieland Delight,’ ‘Mountain Music’ and ‘Feels So Right.’

Also performing, as a very special guest, is country artist Aaron Tippin.

Tickets for the show go on Sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus tax and fees. There is a limit of 8 tickets per household.

The band has charted 43 number 1 singles and won dozens of CMA, Grammy and ACM Awards.

Alabama are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

