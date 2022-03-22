7 artists chosen for Cape Girardeau’s 9th annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Seven artists were chosen for the 9th annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition.

The artists include:

Ben Pierce - Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Jeremy Colbert - Lexington, Ky.

Suzy Hendrix - Memphis, Tenn.

Nathan Pierce - Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Alex Mendez - Decatur, Ind.

Timothy Godlove - Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Andrew Arvanetes - Carol Stream, Ill.

The city of Cape Girardeau’s Public Art Committee, along with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Old Town Cape, will host an opening reception for the exhibition on Thursday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard.

According to a news release from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, the exhibition will be placed along the Broadway Corridor in downtown Cape Girardeau for one year.

The pieces were chosen by juror Dan Perry and will be unveiled at the opening reception.

