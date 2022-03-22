42nd annual Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon scheduled for 3/26

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 42nd Annual Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon is scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miner Convention Center.

Several upcoming events will be raising money, including:

5K Run/Walk - 9 a.m. registration and race begins at 9:30 a.m.

Touch-a-Truck event - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Miner Convention Center parking lot

Cornhole Tournament - 10 a.m. registration and the tournament starts at 11 a.m.

Silent Auction - online bidding started Monday, March 21. It closes at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Items will be at the Miner Convention Center

Food truck lunch - begins at 11 a.m.

Black light bingo - doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m.

Lenten fish fries with the Tri-County Clowns - dinner every Friday through April 8. It costs $15 per plate with pickup only at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

