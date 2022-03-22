42nd annual Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon scheduled for 3/26
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 42nd Annual Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon is scheduled for Saturday, March 26.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miner Convention Center.
Several upcoming events will be raising money, including:
- 5K Run/Walk - 9 a.m. registration and race begins at 9:30 a.m.
- Touch-a-Truck event - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Miner Convention Center parking lot
- Cornhole Tournament - 10 a.m. registration and the tournament starts at 11 a.m.
- Silent Auction - online bidding started Monday, March 21. It closes at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Items will be at the Miner Convention Center
- Food truck lunch - begins at 11 a.m.
- Black light bingo - doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m.
- Lenten fish fries with the Tri-County Clowns - dinner every Friday through April 8. It costs $15 per plate with pickup only at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
