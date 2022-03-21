Warmest & Driest Day Of The Week

Light clouds outside this morning with mild temperatures in the 40s. Starting off the week, partly cloudy skies will be our primary sky conditions with the warmest day of the week being today. High temperatures will reach the low 70s this afternoon with southerly winds gusting up to 20mph.

Clouds start to increase tonight with lows in the 50s. Heavy rain and a few embedded storms will move in after midnight through Tuesday. Lingering showers around a strong low-pressure will continue on Wednesday and possibly early Thursday. We could see 1-3″ of rain with isolated areas higher than this causing the potential threat for flooding during this time. If any storms occur on Tuesday, the look to remain sub-severe as the more active weather will remain to our south. We will experience very breezy conditions in addition to heavy rain.

Behind this system will be slightly cooler temps. The 50s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The 60s will be back by the end of the week into the weekend which appears dry.

-Lisa

