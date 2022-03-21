Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warmest & Driest Day Of The Week

Clouds and rain move in tonight...
According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to...
According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to 21.5 feet by Tuesday morning, March 8.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light clouds outside this morning with mild temperatures in the 40s. Starting off the week, partly cloudy skies will be our primary sky conditions with the warmest day of the week being today. High temperatures will reach the low 70s this afternoon with southerly winds gusting up to 20mph.

Clouds start to increase tonight with lows in the 50s. Heavy rain and a few embedded storms will move in after midnight through Tuesday. Lingering showers around a strong low-pressure will continue on Wednesday and possibly early Thursday. We could see 1-3″ of rain with isolated areas higher than this causing the potential threat for flooding during this time. If any storms occur on Tuesday, the look to remain sub-severe as the more active weather will remain to our south. We will experience very breezy conditions in addition to heavy rain.

Behind this system will be slightly cooler temps. The 50s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The 60s will be back by the end of the week into the weekend which appears dry.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Two shootings in Mounds are under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
Whitney Quick says if you get a call in the middle of the night from someone asking for money...
BBB warns of ‘Grandparent scams’
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/20/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
According to the calendar, today is the first day of Spring!
First Alert: Calendar Spring begins!
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 3/20
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 3/20