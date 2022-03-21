Two Nixa officers receive life-saving awards after helping young girl stabbed last summer

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Two Nixa officers are being honored with life-saving awards after helping a young girl who was stabbed last summer.

Sergeant Josh Barton and Officer Sam Gallardo said they did not expect the awards for their actions.

“Teary-eyed,” said Barton. “It was just part of the job that I get to do.”

“Was excited, kind of teary-eyed also,” said Gallardo. “It’s pretty cool to receive an award for something that you did.”

Barton said his shift in late-June last year was just coming to an end when a routine day turned into something more.

“I was on my way home, and they called out all available units to call,” said Barton. “I’m dressed and ready to go.”

Gallardo said his shift wasn’t too out of the ordinary.

“It was just normal day,” said Gallardo. “I was actually on the scene of another call.”

Investigators said multiple people, whose ages are unclear, showed up at Joe Allan Dutton’s house on East Country Ridge Street in Nixa in late June for an expected fight. Police said that’s when a young girl was stabbed multiple times.

When Gallardo got there, he sprang into action.

“There wasn’t a lot of stress or anything,” said Gallardo. “You kind of revert back to the training that you’ve had.”

Gallardo said he used life-saving measures on the young girl who was stabbed and said she couldn’t breathe, while Sergeant Barton said he noticed the loss of blood and put the girl in his patrol car until they found the ambulance.

“We have a backup plan for the backup plan,” said Barton. “If I was unable to meet EMS, I was getting ready to drive that victim all the way to the hospital.”

Both Gallardo and Barton said, they were just doing their job.

“‘I’ve always wanted to help people,” said Gallardo. “I kind of found my calling with this.”

“I’m able to help people, I’m able to go out and meet the community, establish a rapport with kids, with the families,” said Barton.”

Dutton is facing 8 felony charges, including resisting arrest, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

Life-saving awards were also given out to Nixa Police Officer Daryck Wheeler who helped a drowning child and Nixa Police Officer Morgan Hill, who gave CPR to an elderly man who fell.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.