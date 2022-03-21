Suspects arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts; including 1 from tornado victim

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two suspects from McCracken County were arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft investigation.

Maddie N. Hill, 34, of Paducah, was charged with theft of property of value in excess of $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin K. Hawes, 28, of Melber, was charged with theft of property of value in excess of $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.

According to the Graves County sheriff’s deputies, employees at a business on U.S. Highway 45 South, near the Pryorsburg community, saw a man stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the property.

They said the male suspect jumped into a waiting car that was being driven by a woman and sped away northbound on U.S. 45.

Deputies say witnesses followed the suspects while on the phone with authorities giving their locations. At one point, they say the vehicle reached “excessive speeds” while trying to elude the witnesses.

The suspects turned onto Pritchett Road, then onto Cardinal Road where sheriff’s deputies blocked the road to stop them.

Deputies say they found two catalytic converters in the vehicle, as well as a tool that is used to cut them free from vehicles. They say one of the converters was stolen from a car at the business on U.S. 45 South.

According to deputies, the other was stolen from a vehicle on Pritchett Road that had been destroyed during the December 10 tornado, and whose owner was killed in the storm. The Pritchett Road area was especially hit hard by the tornado and deputies say the loss of life and property was substantial.

Deputies say they found two stolen catalytic converters and equipment used to cut them from vehicles. (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

In addition to the stolen property, deputies say methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found.

Both suspects were taken to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and later lodged at out-of-county detention facilities.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, catalytic Converter thefts continue to be a problem for law enforcement agencies and communities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.