Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Suspects arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts; including 1 from tornado victim

From left: Maddie N. Hill and Austin K. Hawes are accused of stealing catalytic converters, one...
From left: Maddie N. Hill and Austin K. Hawes are accused of stealing catalytic converters, one from a tornado victim.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two suspects from McCracken County were arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft investigation.

Maddie N. Hill, 34, of Paducah, was charged with theft of property of value in excess of $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin K. Hawes, 28, of Melber, was charged with theft of property of value in excess of $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.

According to the Graves County sheriff’s deputies, employees at a business on U.S. Highway 45 South, near the Pryorsburg community, saw a man stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the property.

They said the male suspect jumped into a waiting car that was being driven by a woman and sped away northbound on U.S. 45.

Deputies say witnesses followed the suspects while on the phone with authorities giving their locations. At one point, they say the vehicle reached “excessive speeds” while trying to elude the witnesses.

The suspects turned onto Pritchett Road, then onto Cardinal Road where sheriff’s deputies blocked the road to stop them.

Deputies say they found two catalytic converters in the vehicle, as well as a tool that is used to cut them free from vehicles. They say one of the converters was stolen from a car at the business on U.S. 45 South.

According to deputies, the other was stolen from a vehicle on Pritchett Road that had been destroyed during the December 10 tornado, and whose owner was killed in the storm. The Pritchett Road area was especially hit hard by the tornado and deputies say the loss of life and property was substantial.

Deputies say they found two stolen catalytic converters and equipment used to cut them from...
Deputies say they found two stolen catalytic converters and equipment used to cut them from vehicles.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)

In addition to the stolen property, deputies say methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found.

Both suspects were taken to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and later lodged at out-of-county detention facilities.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, catalytic Converter thefts continue to be a problem for law enforcement agencies and communities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Both shootings, including their possible relation to each other, are still under investigation...
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Latest News

According to CBS Sports, Matt McMahon, 43, will become LSU’s next men’s basketball coach....
Murray State’s head coach going to LSU, sources say
A casting call for "Herd" was held at the Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Casting calls held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said he always planned to move Ranken Technical...
Ranken Technical College expands in Perryville
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams