Suspect sought in Carbondale shooting

Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of East Main Street. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Sunday afternoon, March 20, found a gunshot victim.

They were called to the 500 block of East Main Street just before 3 p.m. to investigate.

When they arrived and found a shooting victim, the officers started lifesaving aid.

A crew with the Jackson County Ambulance Service rushed the victim to a Carbondale hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers said they learned a suspect fired several shots at the victim and took off on foot from the scene between buildings in the 500 block of East Main St. and the south side of the road.

Police describe the suspect is a Black male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and last seeing wearing a red or a maroon hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

