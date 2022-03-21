Heartland Votes
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive

Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog's back legs and...
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and then trying to bury the animal near the Juden Creek Conservation Area.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is facing felony animal abuse charges for allegedly trying to bury her dog alive.

Authorities say Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, put zip ties around her dog’s back legs and then tried to bury the animal near the Juden Creek Conservation Area.

Someone found the severely injured lab-mix on Sunday, March 20 and took it to Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau.

These photos of Pepper were taken on Monday afternoon, March 21 at Southeast Missouri Pets.
These photos of Pepper were taken on Monday afternoon, March 21 at Southeast Missouri Pets.(Southeast Missouri Pets)

According to court records, animal control brought the dog, named Pepper, in as a stray in February. At that time, she weighed 47 pounds.

Now, they say the dog weighs less than 30 pounds and has a severe cut to right rear leg.

Austin is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau City Jail.

