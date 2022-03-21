Heartland Votes
Southeast Mo. 5th grader wins state archery tournament

Saylor Landewee holds up her trophy she received for the state archery competition in Branson...
Saylor Landewee holds up her trophy she received for the state archery competition in Branson last week.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Ambrose Archers from Chaffee took to a state competition where they competed against schools from all across the state at the Missouri State Archery Championship.

Family, friends, staff and classmates all gathered together on Monday, March 21 at the St. Ambrose Catholic School to celebrate and award a 5th grade student for taking first place and winning the elementary division in the competition.

Saylor Landewee competed against thousands of other students and claimed a first place trophy.

“There we’re a lot [of people] there. It made it even more nervous with there being a lot more than usual,” Saylor Landewee said.

Saylor battled for the top spot going up and down in the rankings in the competition before finishing.

“I was nervous if I was going to stay in that spot but I was really happy,” Saylor Landewee said.

Their head coach was there working with them along the way and is grateful for all the support they had back home.

“It’s an honor because you’re going against some 4 and 5A schools out there. It’s got three or four teams, so it’s an honor,” Head Coach Shawn Spies said.

This was the first time in the competition where a competitor from southeast Missouri took home first place.

“We have never had any archer in southeast Missouri place at the state championship, let alone, walk away with a title. And she is only in 5th grade,” Missouri Department of Conservation Educator Dee Dee Dockins said.

Next step, Landewee has qualified for the world championship later on in Kentucky.

