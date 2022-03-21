Rescue group asks public to keep eye out for missing boater

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A rescue group that helped search for a missing boater is asking the public to keep an eye out.

Tyler Morgan, 23, has not been seen since he went overboard during a delivery on the Ohio River near Wickliffe earlier in March.

Tyler Morgan was on a delivery boat earlier in March when it capsized on the Ohio River near Wickliffe, Ky. (Kelli Morgan)

A group called Geaux Rescue assisted with the search.

Last week, the group put a post on social media asking anglers, marine workers and others who frequently use the river to keep an eye out for Morgan.

Morgan’s family said it’s important to not just look south of Wickliffe, but to also look north of Wickliffe on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers because he could have been snagged and carried upstream by a passing barge.

The group said the goal is to bring closure to Morgan’s family.

Anyone who finds anything is asked to call the Ballard County Sheriff’s office.

This past week, we had the honor in assisting and consulting officials with Ballard County, KY in the search for Tyler... Posted by Geaux Rescue on Saturday, March 19, 2022

