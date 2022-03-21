Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rescue group asks public to keep eye out for missing boater

A rescue group is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing boater.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A rescue group that helped search for a missing boater is asking the public to keep an eye out.

Tyler Morgan, 23, has not been seen since he went overboard during a delivery on the Ohio River near Wickliffe earlier in March.

Tyler Morgan was on a delivery boat earlier in March when it capsized on the Ohio River near...
Tyler Morgan was on a delivery boat earlier in March when it capsized on the Ohio River near Wickliffe, Ky.(Kelli Morgan)

A group called Geaux Rescue assisted with the search.

Last week, the group put a post on social media asking anglers, marine workers and others who frequently use the river to keep an eye out for Morgan.

Morgan’s family said it’s important to not just look south of Wickliffe, but to also look north of Wickliffe on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers because he could have been snagged and carried upstream by a passing barge.

The group said the goal is to bring closure to Morgan’s family.

Anyone who finds anything is asked to call the Ballard County Sheriff’s office.

This past week, we had the honor in assisting and consulting officials with Ballard County, KY in the search for Tyler...

Posted by Geaux Rescue on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Both shootings, including their possible relation to each other, are still under investigation...
Arrest warrants issued in connection with weekend shootings in Mounds, Ill.
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Latest News

The dog, Bailey, is missing after a massive crash on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. on...
Dog missing after I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Mo.
After a championship season and a run in the NCAA Tournament, the Murray State Racers are going...
Murray State’s McMahon named LSU men’s basketball head coach
Both shootings, including their possible relation to each other, are still under investigation...
Arrest warrants issued in connection with weekend shootings in Mounds, Ill.
A Bug Zero employee sprays for bugs on the outside of a house in Cape Girardeau.
Spring weather brings out the bugs
Saylor Landewee holds up her trophy she received for the state archery competition in Branson...
Southeast Mo. 5th grader wins state archery tournament