Ranken Technical College expands in Perryville

By Brooke Buckner
Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A new $8.5 million college campus in Perryville could draw in more students and future workers.

It’s a community effort to expand Ranken Technical College into its new building.

“Other kids will be able to come to Perryville and find out who we are and what we are and like it enough to stay,” Brent Buerck said.

Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said he always planned to move Ranken Technical College into its own building, and now construction crews are bringing that vision to life.

“We’ve been working on it at least since 2017,″ Buerck said.

That’s when the college first came to Perryville, but Buerck said the faculty and students outgrew the shared building with TG Missouri.

“This opens them up to a much bigger space and a much bigger student population,” he said.

He said the new 25,000-square-foot building will have seven lab spaces, five classrooms, a couple conference rooms and a break room for staff.

“We’ve worked with a great design team with JEMA and Robinson Construction have helped put that design together so we’re excited about that,” he said.

“It’s going up really represents the community in Perryville and to the region there as well,” Dan Kania said.

Dan Kania is the vice president for education at Ranken Technical College. He said the new building will allow them to add new programs. Some of the current courses include diesel mechanics and industrial technology.

“We’ll be able to bring more people in by servicing other sectors so that’s something that we look forward to,” Kania said.

“There’s few things I’ve been prouder of that we’ve been able to do as a community than bringing Ranken to town and we’re excited to have them and the kids that come with it,” Buerck said.

Brent Buerck said if materials arrive on time, he expects the campus to open by the end of the year.

