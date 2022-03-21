Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police investigating stabbing in Caruthersville

Caruthersville Police said they arrested a 34-year-old woman on assault and armed criminal...
Caruthersville Police said they arrested a 34-year-old woman on assault and armed criminal action charges in connection to a stabbing Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a stabbing at a home on Sunday, March 20.

Not many details are being released at this time, but police said they arrested a 34-year-old woman on assault and armed criminal action charges.

The woman was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Two shootings in Mounds are under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
Whitney Quick says if you get a call in the middle of the night from someone asking for money...
BBB warns of ‘Grandparent scams’
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash

Latest News

Supplies can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mercy Chefs Beacon of Hope relief kitchen...
Organizations collect items for Ukraine this week
Organizations collect items for Ukraine this week
Organizations collect items for Ukraine this week
A federal indictment returned earlier this month accuses Marvin Remster, of Davisville,...
Man charged in arson of visitor’s center at Ozark National Scenic Riverway near Eminence, Mo.
Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix that was distributed in 17 states including Ohio,...
Check your pantry: Kroger pancake and waffle mix recalled