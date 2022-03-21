Organizations collect items for Ukraine this week

LONE OAK, Ky. (KFVS) - Several organizations in Western Kentucky have teamed up to help those in need in Ukraine.

Relevant Church, Kentucky Dream Center and Mercy Chefs are having a supply drive consisting of diapers, hygiene products, toiletries and other essentials. These items can be dropped off at the Mercy Chefs Beacon of Hope relief kitchen in Lone Oak, Ky.

Mercy Chefs has a team on the ground in Romania which is already helping feed those in need from that area and from Ukraine as well.

“Mercy Chefs was founded to just go feed people and it doesn’t matter if it’s overseas, or your neighbor or your town next door,” said Thomas Yeger, Community Kitchens and Outreach Vice President.

Christina Garrott, executive director of Kentucky Dream Center, says they want to help out however they can by taking this as an opportunity to give back and show those overseas the love that they have been shown here locally.

“Just anything we can do to help. When the need was brought to us, we like to fill a need where we see it and our community is so generous and so giving. We knew that they would be on board with everything possible,” Garrott said.

The organizations have previously joined together to help those in need of food and supplies here locally as well after the area was struck by a powerful tornado on December 10 last year.

“We were able to partner with the Mercy Chefs straight away,” Garrott said. “I think they were on the ground within 12 hours of the disaster in Mayfield, KY, serving hot meals.”

Supplies can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mercy Chefs Beacon of Hope relief kitchen.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.