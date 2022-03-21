Heartland Votes
New SBA recovery center opens in Graves Co., Ky.

Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government offices/buildings were significantly damaged by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the opening of a new Business Recovery Center.

The new recovery center opened in Graves County on Monday, March 21. It will help Kentucky businesses impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on December 10-11 with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application.

The disaster declaration covers Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties. They are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adair, Allen, Boyle, Breckinridge, Butler, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Larue, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Washington and Webster in Kentucky; Mississippi and New Madrid in Missouri; and Henry, Lake, Montgomery, Obion, Robertson, Stewart and Weakley in Tennessee.

The Graves County recovery center will be temporarily located in the Graves County Fiscal Court, 11002 Paris Rd., Suite 2, Mayfield, Ky.

It will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sundays.

It will be permanently closed March 25 at 4 p.m.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration # 17286.

