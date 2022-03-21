Murray State fans in Indianapolis connect with history of the Racers

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Regardless of the outcome of Saturday night’s loss to Saint Peter’s, Murray State basketball was in elite company. For just the fifth time in program history, the Racers won their first game in the NCAA tournament.

“In my lifetime we’ve only been to the Second Round two or three times,” said Bobby Potts, a Murray, Kentucky native. “Every time it’s real exciting.”

On top of a season in which Murray State finished a perfect 18-0 during the OVC regular season, their final year in the conference, and won the OVC tournament championship, the Racers also tied their program record for wins in a single season with 31 wins.

“It was a lot of fun to coach because all they cared about was winning and playing for each other,” Head Coach Matt McMahon said. “These guys have invested a lot to have this historic season. You certainly don’t want it to end.”

A team that Racer Nation was proud to support.

“You can tell that Coach McMahon and the players have a special bond,” said Lance Martin, a lifelong Murray State fan and father of MSU cheerleader Jess Martin. “Wouldn’t miss (seeing Murray State in the tournament) for anything in the world.”

Numerous fans such as Jaret Logsdon and Beau Garland made the trip to Indianapolis from several hours away because they “couldn’t” miss the chance to cheer on Murray State in the Second Round.

A team in its 97th season that would make some of the founding members of the program happy.

“Our grandfather (Karl Johnston) played Racer basketball when we were still the Thoroughbreds back in 1930,” said Matthew Johnston. “We played on the stage of Lovett Auditorium. It’s just great to be here, just a part of Murray State basketball history.”

Roster photo of the 1930-31 Murray State Thoroughbreds basketball team. (Jennifer Johnston)

“It’s great to know our family connections here,” said Carter Johnston, Matthew’s brother. “It means a lot to know that a team that my grandfather played on, that my grandfather loved and put so much work into is continuing to improve and has gotten to such a high level.”

Although their attempt at a first ever trip to the Sweet 16 came up just short, Murray State will continue to have Racer Nation at its back every step of the way.

