Heartland Votes
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states

A Kennett man is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is recovering after police said she was stabbed in the leg with a screwdriver at a home in Kennett Sunday night, March 20.

A witness told police the suspect forced the woman into a vehicle with the intention of taking to get medical treatment, but they did not believe the suspect.

Kennett Police officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a Walmart parking lot and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Officers said the suspect took off and led officers on chase that crossed state lines into Arkansas then back into Missouri near Qulin.

The chase lasted approximately 90 minutes and involved multiple agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips.

The chase ended near Qulin on Highway 84, just west of Kennett and near County Road 403.

According to Kennett Police, 24-year-old Joseph Staggs, of Kennett, was arrested on multiple charges, including felony warrants for domestic violence and assault.

Staggs is being held in the Dunklin County Jail pending formal charges.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of the stab wound to her leg.

Arkansas State Police, Clay County and Arkansas Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Kennett Police during the chase.

