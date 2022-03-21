Hot rods & cool vehicles return to Street Machine Nationals; registration & ticket sales underway

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The weekend that car enthusiasts look forward to is returning to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in June.

The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals will be held Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26.

Ahead of the show featuring hot rods and cool vehicles, street legal vehicle registration is open and ticket sales are available.

Participants and attendees will receive a discount for early action.

The following is breakdown on the costs for vehicle registration:

$35- Early Bird - Good through April 30

$45- Pre-Registration - May 1-June 22

$60- Late & On-Site Registration - June 23-26

Organizers say attendees purchasing tickets in advance online will also save money. A 1-day adult ticket is $11. Children 12 and under are free.

Adult weekend passes will also be available this year, but only online through June 23. Tickets for three days at the event are $18 per person.

Click here to register a vehicle or to buy tickets.

Organizes say a schedule of events and exhibits will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.