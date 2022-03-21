Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hot rods & cool vehicles return to Street Machine Nationals; registration & ticket sales underway

The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals will be held Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June...
The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals will be held Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26.(Source: Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The weekend that car enthusiasts look forward to is returning to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in June.

The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals will be held Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26.

Ahead of the show featuring hot rods and cool vehicles, street legal vehicle registration is open and ticket sales are available.

Participants and attendees will receive a discount for early action.

The following is breakdown on the costs for vehicle registration:

  • $35- Early Bird - Good through April 30
  • $45- Pre-Registration - May 1-June 22
  • $60- Late & On-Site Registration - June 23-26

Organizers say attendees purchasing tickets in advance online will also save money. A 1-day adult ticket is $11. Children 12 and under are free.

Adult weekend passes will also be available this year, but only online through June 23. Tickets for three days at the event are $18 per person.

Click here to register a vehicle or to buy tickets.

Organizes say a schedule of events and exhibits will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Two shootings in Mounds are under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
Whitney Quick says if you get a call in the middle of the night from someone asking for money...
BBB warns of ‘Grandparent scams’
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash

Latest News

Supplies can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mercy Chefs Beacon of Hope relief kitchen...
Organizations collect items for Ukraine this week
Two customers are shopping for crystals at the Wholistic Fair in Cape Girardeau.
16th Wholistic Fair brings out dozens of vendors, hundreds of shoppers
Participants should meet at the Savanna/Natural Tunnel Trailhead, just past the cabins near the...
Hike the Savanna Trail at Bennett Spring State Park
Riley Glenn is on track to win more awards in his senior year contests.
East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests