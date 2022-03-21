Heavy rain possible in some areas on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall will move into the Heartland late this evening and continue into the Tuesday too. Enjoy the dry and mild weather this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 70s and it will easily be the warmest day of the week. Clouds spread into the are through the afternoon and evening hours, and rain will push into southeast Missouri this evening. Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are likely overnight into Tuesday. Parts of the Heartland could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain. Areas that see the higher amounts could have some isolated flash flooding. Wednesday will bring a chance for isolated showers, but no heavy rain expected. It will be cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs only in the lower 50s. The weekend is looking mainly dry!

