Heavy rain likely late tonight through tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A strong storm system will move our way tonight and this will being rain to the area starting this evening. We will likely see a few thunderstorms as well but at this time the severe weather threat seems low. For this evening, clouds will thicken and rain will move across the area. Temperatures will be mild with lows by morning in the lower to middle 50s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain will be possible with a few areas receiving between two and three inches of rain. It will be a little cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

