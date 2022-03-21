Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warmest, driest day of the week

Daffodils, like the ones seen here, are starting to bloom throughout the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Today is starting off mild with wake-up temperatures in the 40s.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s and southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Lisa Michaels says today will be the warmest and driest day of the week.

Clouds will start to increase tonight, but it will again be mild with lows in the 50s.

Heavy rain and a few embedded storms will move in after midnight through Tuesday.

Storms do not appear to be severe. More active weather looks to remain south.

It will also be very breezy.

Lingering showers will continue into Wednesday and possibly early Thursday.

Flooding is a concern with all the rain the Heartland will receive. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with isolated higher areas.

Cooler temps in the 50s arrive behind the system on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Afternoon highs in the 60s return by the end of the week and into the weekend, which also appears dry.

