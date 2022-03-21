Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 4-year-old Mo. girl

CABOOL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 4-year-old Cabool girl shortly after midnight Monday, March 21.

According to the Cabool Police Department, 43-year-old Pamela Harris took her niece, Freya Goodwin, from her home without her parents’ permission just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Cabool Police said Harris is believed to be under the influence of drugs.

Harris was last seen driving a silver 2007 Mercury Milan with Missouri license plate XG7 Y0N. The vehicle has tinted windows and light damage to the back bumper.

Goodwin was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with sunflowers on it, yellow leggings and no shoes. She is 3-feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Harris is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Harris or Goodwin or the vehicle they are traveling is urged to call police or the Cabool Police Department at 417-962-3993.

