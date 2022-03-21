Dog missing after I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s an effort to help one of the drivers who was injured in the massive, Mississippi County crash on Thursday, March 17.

The driver’s family said he’s in the ICU in St. Louis. They also said his two dogs, Bailey and Mickey, were in the truck with him during the crash.

Sadly, his family believes Mickey died. But people have been spotting Bailey near the crash site and in Charleston.

”It’s just heartbreaking,” Theresa Sanders, who works at Morton Buildings on Outer Road next to I-57.

Sanders’ office look out at the stretch of I-57 where nearly 50 vehicles collided on Thursday.

Off Outer Road, there’s a field, and folks told Sanders they’ve seen the missing dog, Bailey, in the field. Bailey has also been seen in a neighborhood across the street from the Charleston Country Club.

“We’ve had several people stop here at the office, and they walk down. We’ve had people calling and say, ‘have you seen them?’ Just noticed a whole lot of increase in traffic of people coming out just walking, looking for the dogs and calling for them,” she said.

The truck driver’s family said Bailey was wearing a pink collar and harness during the crash and her owner asks about her almost every day. They said she’s five years old, brown and can be skittish, even on a good day.

“I’m sure the dog is traumatized,” said Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.

Parker has spent the last several days working with the families of those lost in the crash. But, he’s also taking time to help look for Bailey.

“She’s a small dog, so when we walk it triggers movement, and it’s rabbits and other little wild creatures that move. So we’ve just got to be patient and remember that a dog in that situation is already scared,” said Parker.

A dog lover himself, Parker said he would be lost without his rescue dog.

“I can’t imagine for the person in the hospital not knowing where their baby is, fur baby. And I can’t imagine the trauma that the dog must be feeling,” he said.

Parker and Sanders said they are hopeful Bailey will be reunited with her owner.

“I would love to be able to see the owner’s reaction when he knows his dogs have been found,” said Sanders.

Southeast Missouri Pets put out a trap to try and catch Bailey to return her to her owner.

If you do see Bailey, Requi Salter with Southeast Missouri Pets said it’s important not to chase her.

“She is in flight or fight, so the best thing you can do if you spot her is to call us or message our Facebook page and let us know where that sighting took place and when, but to not chase her. Don’t try to approach her, don’t try and get her to come to you, because what she has shown us so far is that she runs away,” said Salter.

You can call Southeast Missouri Pets at 573-334-5837.

