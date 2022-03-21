Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Community asked to contribute in SEMO Giving Day for “1,873 Minutes”

The university’s theme is “1,873 Minutes, when small gifts make a big impact” as they honor...
The university’s theme is “1,873 Minutes, when small gifts make a big impact” as they honor their birthday.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Giving Day is coming up on March 22 as the university asks for financial contributions from the community.

The university’s theme is “1,873 Minutes, when small gifts make a big impact” as they honor their birthday.

The campaign will last 1,873 minutes beginning the evening of March 21 and lasting into March 22.

The university is using #InvestInTheNest to mark the event on social media.

“The generosity of our Southeast community, our alumni and friends across the country; our faculty, staff and students; and businesses throughout the region is incredibly important – they know first-hand how much a college investment has impacted their careers and lives,” she said. “Donors can choose to support any number of impactful opportunities in any area across campus important to them. SEMO Giving Day is when we come together to support the community that has given so much toward our own futures, and to celebrate everyone who gives a little to make a big difference.”

The goal is to raise $30,000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Both shootings, including their possible relation to each other, are still under investigation...
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals will be held Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June...
Hot rods & cool vehicles return to Street Machine Nationals; registration & ticket sales underway
Supplies can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mercy Chefs Beacon of Hope relief kitchen...
Organizations collect items for Ukraine this week
Two customers are shopping for crystals at the Wholistic Fair in Cape Girardeau.
16th Wholistic Fair brings out dozens of vendors, hundreds of shoppers