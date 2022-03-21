Community asked to contribute in SEMO Giving Day for “1,873 Minutes”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Giving Day is coming up on March 22 as the university asks for financial contributions from the community.

The university’s theme is “1,873 Minutes, when small gifts make a big impact” as they honor their birthday.

The campaign will last 1,873 minutes beginning the evening of March 21 and lasting into March 22.

The university is using #InvestInTheNest to mark the event on social media.

“The generosity of our Southeast community, our alumni and friends across the country; our faculty, staff and students; and businesses throughout the region is incredibly important – they know first-hand how much a college investment has impacted their careers and lives,” she said. “Donors can choose to support any number of impactful opportunities in any area across campus important to them. SEMO Giving Day is when we come together to support the community that has given so much toward our own futures, and to celebrate everyone who gives a little to make a big difference.”

The goal is to raise $30,000.

