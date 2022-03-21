Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Check your pantry: Kroger pancake and waffle mix recalled

Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix that was distributed in 17 states including Ohio,...
Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix that was distributed in 17 states including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has been recalled.(U.S. Food & Drug Administration)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix that was distributed in 17 states including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has been recalled.

Continental Mills issued the voluntary recall because the mix due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

This recall is for two-pound boxes of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with UPC number 01111088219, lot codes of KX2063 and KX2064 and “Best by” dates of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

The mix also was distributed to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, according to Continental Mills.

There have been no reports by consumers of contaminated mix and no injuries have been reported, the company’s recall statement reads.

“Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.”

Anyone who bought the recalled products is urged to throw them away.

To get a refund, call 1-800-578-7832 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on weekdays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Two shootings in Mounds are under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
Whitney Quick says if you get a call in the middle of the night from someone asking for money...
BBB warns of ‘Grandparent scams’
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing...
Endangered Person Advisory canceled for missing 4-year-old Mo. girl
Nixa Sergeant Josh Barton and Officer Sam Gallardo.
Two Nixa officers receive life-saving awards after helping young girl stabbed last summer
Two Nixa officers receive life-saving awards after helping young girl stabbed last summer
Eastern Ozark rendezvous in Glen Allen, Mo
Eastern Ozark rendezvous in Glen Allen, Mo