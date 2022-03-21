Heartland Votes
Carbondale police investigating security camera theft

According to the police department, this is the second report of stolen security cameras within the last week in Carbondale.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a security camera theft.

According to police, they responded to a home in the 700 block of South Taylor Drive around 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, March 20 for a report of a security camera theft.

They say the suspect stole a security camera from the side of the home around 4:33 a.m. that same morning.

According to the police department, this is the second report of stolen security cameras within the last week in Carbondale.

They do not have any suspect information to provide at this time.

The police department encouraged residents with external security cameras to consider mounting them to a fixed object and at a height where they cannot be stolen or tampered with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

