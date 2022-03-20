Heartland Votes
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation

Two shootings in Mounds are under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Two shootings in Mounds are under investigation by Illinois State Police.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two shootings in Mounds this week that left two different victims hospitalized, each with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Trooper Jayme Bufford with ISP, the first shooting occurred on Friday, March 18, at 4:46 a.m. and the second on Saturday, March 19.

Both shootings, as well as their relevance to one another, are still under investigation by ISP.

