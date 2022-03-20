Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two shootings in Mounds this week that left two different victims hospitalized, each with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Trooper Jayme Bufford with ISP, the first shooting occurred on Friday, March 18, at 4:46 a.m. and the second on Saturday, March 19.

Both shootings, as well as their relevance to one another, are still under investigation by ISP.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.