Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two shootings in Mounds this week that left two different victims hospitalized, each with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Trooper Jayme Bufford with ISP, the first shooting occurred on Friday, March 18, at 4:46 a.m. and the second on Saturday, March 19.
Both shootings, as well as their relevance to one another, are still under investigation by ISP.
