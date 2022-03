CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers bid to their first ever Sweet 16 fell short Saturday night 70 to 60 to Saint Peter’s in Indianapolis.

With the loss, the 7th seeded Racers finished the season with a 31-3 record and OVC Championship under head coach Matt McMahon.

