Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash
Two shootings in Mounds are under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Back-to-back shootings in Mounds, Ill. under investigation
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the team is made up of first responders from Cape...
First responders trained for emergency day before deadly I-57 crash
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's ready for negotiations with Russian President...
Ukrainian president warns of 3rd world war if negotiations fail