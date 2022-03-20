First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A beautiful day in store for the area as we finally start ‘calendar spring’ with the vernal equinox occurring late this morning. Expect some patchy frost this morning over much of the region, followed by a rapid warming trend. With mainly sunny skies and light southwest winds, afternoon highs should be right around 70 today. A light southerly breeze should keep it from getting quite as cold tonight: lows should be mainly above 40, followed by partly cloudy, mild and breezy conditions on Monday.

Wet weather returns for Monday night through at least Wednesday as a deep upper trough approaches from the west. Lots of moisture streaming up from the south will bring periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms during this period. At this point the severe storm threat looks relatively low, but repeated showers and heavy downpours could eventually lead to excessive rainfall. In addition, temps will trend slowly lower from Tuesday through Thursday as the upper trough moves overhead, with chilly conditions to end the week.

