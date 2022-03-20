First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
Nice tomorrow, but things go downhill after that.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The work week will get off to a pretty nice start, but things will go downhill pretty quickly as a deep and slow-moving upper trough moves in from the west.  By Monday night,  rain will be moving in quickly from the southwest….and periods of on and off rain will be likely at least through at least Wednesday.  There is a chance of embedded thundershowers at times,  but at this point the severe storm threat looks to stay to our south over the lower Mississippi Valley.  A more significant risk for our area will be excessive rainfall, as models are showing at least 1 to 3 inches or more for the period, with the heaviest amounts over southeastern counties.

In addition to the wet weather, we’ll have a significant cooling trend as the upper trough slowly moves in from the west.  Highs Monday will be in the 70 to 75 range, but will back off to the 60s on Tuesday….50s on Wednesday and 40s/50s by Thursday.  By the end of the week and next weekend we should be dry again, but with temps (highs and lows) stuck a little below average thanks to cool northwest flow.

