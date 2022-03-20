Heartland Votes
First Alert: Calendar Spring begins!

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 3/20
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - A beautiful day in store as the calendar’s first day of Spring is underway!

Other than patchy frost this morning, Brian Alworth says we will see a rapid warm-up.

With mainly sunny skies and light southwest winds, afternoon highs should be right around 70 today.

A light southerly breeze should keep it from getting quite as cold tonight as lows should be mainly above 40.

This will be followed by partly cloudy, mild and breezy conditions on Monday.

One of our weather stories this morning is the increasing threat of rain from Monday night through about Wednesday, as...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Wet weather returns for Monday night through at least Wednesday as a deep upper trough approaches from the west.

Lots of moisture streaming up from the south will bring periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms during this period.

At this point the severe storm threat looks relatively low, but repeated showers and heavy downpours could eventually lead to excessive rainfall.

In addition, temps will trend slowly lower from Tuesday through Thursday as the upper trough moves overhead, with chilly conditions to end the week.

