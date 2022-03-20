Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to burning house

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 1114 Bloomfield Road on call of a fire.

Smoke and fire were spotted coming from the house.

After 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received assistance from fire departments in Jackson, Fruitland, Gordonville, East County and Scott City.

