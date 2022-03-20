Heartland Votes
Advertisement

16th Wholistic Fair brings out dozens of vendors, hundreds of shoppers

Two customers are shopping for crystals at the Wholistic Fair in Cape Girardeau.
Two customers are shopping for crystals at the Wholistic Fair in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th annual Mother Earth Wholistic Fair brought in dozens of vendors from various parts of the Heartland today.

They had hundreds show up shopping for items such as natural health items, soaps, essential oils, live plants and more.

Vendors we talked with say it’s great to be able to see so many people and get exposure for their products they have.

“The people that are coming here, they want to heal their bodies. And this is where they can do it. They can learn about different bodalities to help to heal,” Teresa Legrand, an Asea representative said.

“It’s been a steady flow of traffic of questions, looking, and just good conversation meeting people. Again, getting our name out there,” Resa Armstrong with Vitality Market said.

Another vendor even talked about how this helps the local economy.

“A lot of people come through. It gives them the opportunity to see what goes on in the local community and what the local community has to offer,” Sunny Ridge Farms Owner Jamie Steeg said. “And that if we buy local and stay local, that it actually helps our local community be more sustainable.”

The event was held at the Arena building in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash
Gusty northwest winds will blow in some cooler air, with lingering showers possible overnight...
First Alert: Cooler on Saturday
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
Three people died in a head-on crash on Purchase Parkway on Thursday night, March 17.
3 dead after wrong-way driver leads to head-on crash on Purchase Pkwy.

Latest News

Participants should meet at the Savanna/Natural Tunnel Trailhead, just past the cabins near the...
Hike the Savanna Trail at Bennett Spring State Park
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
This image, showing the man believed to be involved, was obtained by KSP.
KSP searching for suspect accused of credit card theft, fraud
Deaundre R. Wimberly was arrested on warrants in connection with multiple investigations led by...
Carbondale man facing multiple gun, drug charges