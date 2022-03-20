16th Wholistic Fair brings out dozens of vendors, hundreds of shoppers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th annual Mother Earth Wholistic Fair brought in dozens of vendors from various parts of the Heartland today.

They had hundreds show up shopping for items such as natural health items, soaps, essential oils, live plants and more.

Vendors we talked with say it’s great to be able to see so many people and get exposure for their products they have.

“The people that are coming here, they want to heal their bodies. And this is where they can do it. They can learn about different bodalities to help to heal,” Teresa Legrand, an Asea representative said.

“It’s been a steady flow of traffic of questions, looking, and just good conversation meeting people. Again, getting our name out there,” Resa Armstrong with Vitality Market said.

Another vendor even talked about how this helps the local economy.

“A lot of people come through. It gives them the opportunity to see what goes on in the local community and what the local community has to offer,” Sunny Ridge Farms Owner Jamie Steeg said. “And that if we buy local and stay local, that it actually helps our local community be more sustainable.”

The event was held at the Arena building in Cape Girardeau.

