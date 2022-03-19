KSP searching for suspect accused of credit card theft, fraud

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are searching for a suspect in a case involving a stolen credit card and the fraudulent use of the card.

According to KSP, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in Marshall and McCracken Counties on March 9.

Security camera footage from one of the businesses shows a man troopers suspect was involved.

KSP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured here is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

