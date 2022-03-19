Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KSP searching for suspect accused of credit card theft, fraud

This image, showing the man believed to be involved, was obtained by KSP.
This image, showing the man believed to be involved, was obtained by KSP.(KSP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are searching for a suspect in a case involving a stolen credit card and the fraudulent use of the card.

According to KSP, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in Marshall and McCracken Counties on March 9.

Security camera footage from one of the businesses shows a man troopers suspect was involved.

KSP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured here is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. 

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Gusty northwest winds will blow in some cooler air, with lingering showers possible overnight...
First Alert: Cooler on Saturday
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Professor Lissa Graham-Schneider (left) and Associate Professor Daryl Phillipy (right) had...
Murray State theatre shows performed at national venues
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Instruments will be given away in Graves Co. to musicians affected by the December tornado.
Instruments for musicians affected by tornado to be delivered in Graves Co.