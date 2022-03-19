Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hike the Savanna Trail at Bennett Spring State Park

Participants should meet at the Savanna/Natural Tunnel Trailhead, just past the cabins near the...
Participants should meet at the Savanna/Natural Tunnel Trailhead, just past the cabins near the spring head for a 2.5-mile guided hike.(Mo. Dept. of Conservation)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bennett Spring State Park is inviting the public on a leisurely hike along the Savanna Trail!

The hike will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2. It’ll be taken at a slow pace and is for all ages to enjoy.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

The Savanna Trail

The Savanna Trail makes use of roads originally established as early as the 1840s by those who lived in the area.

There are water crossings as the trail winds through open woodland and along a ridge of Spring Hollow.

Participants should meet at the Savanna/Natural Tunnel Trailhead, just past the cabins near the spring head for a 2.5-mile guided hike.

Hikers are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

For more information, contact the Bennett Spring Nature Center at 417-532-3925.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Gusty northwest winds will blow in some cooler air, with lingering showers possible overnight...
First Alert: Cooler on Saturday
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
Three people died in a head-on crash on Purchase Parkway on Thursday night, March 17.
3 dead after wrong-way driver leads to head-on crash on Purchase Pkwy.

Latest News

Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash
Riley Glenn is on track to win more awards in his senior year contests.
East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland