Hike the Savanna Trail at Bennett Spring State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bennett Spring State Park is inviting the public on a leisurely hike along the Savanna Trail!

The hike will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2. It’ll be taken at a slow pace and is for all ages to enjoy.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

The Savanna Trail

The Savanna Trail makes use of roads originally established as early as the 1840s by those who lived in the area.

There are water crossings as the trail winds through open woodland and along a ridge of Spring Hollow.

Participants should meet at the Savanna/Natural Tunnel Trailhead, just past the cabins near the spring head for a 2.5-mile guided hike.

Hikers are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

For more information, contact the Bennett Spring Nature Center at 417-532-3925.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

