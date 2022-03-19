First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Today we’re dealing with the backside of yesterday’s weather system. An upper trough will keep us cool and breezy. During the morning it will be cloudy with some patchy light rain or rain showers moving through mainly parts of SE Missouri and Southern Illinois. By mid-day the rain will be gone, with gradual clearing from west to east by afternoon….starting over SE Missouri and reaching SE Illinois and W Kentucky by late afternoon. Late afternoon high temps look to range from the low 50s northeast to around 60 southwest. Clear and calm conditions will develop tonight, allowing temps to fall into the cold 30s for lows. There could even be some patchy frost in favored areas. Then Sunday will be much nicer, with more sun, less wind, and warmer afternoon temps.

Another strong weather system will move through during the middle of next week. Monday looks dry and pleasant, but rain develops west to east by Monday night. Tuesday and Tuesday night look very wet, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Even Wednesday may be unsettled, with clouds and lingering showers. By Thursday rain chances will finally be decreasing, but it will likely be mostly cloudy and quite chilly for late March.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.