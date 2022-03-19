Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Cool and breezy start to the weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today we’re dealing with the backside of yesterday’s weather system.  An upper trough will keep us cool and breezy.  During the morning it will be cloudy with some patchy light rain or rain showers moving through mainly parts of SE Missouri and Southern Illinois.  By mid-day the rain will be gone, with gradual clearing from west to east by afternoon….starting over SE Missouri and reaching SE Illinois and W Kentucky by late afternoon.  Late afternoon high temps look to range from the low 50s northeast to around 60 southwest.   Clear and calm conditions will develop tonight,  allowing temps to fall into the cold 30s for lows.  There could even be some patchy frost in favored areas.  Then Sunday will be much nicer, with more sun, less wind, and warmer afternoon temps.

Another strong weather system will move through during the middle of next week.  Monday looks dry and pleasant,  but rain develops west to east by Monday night.  Tuesday and Tuesday night look very wet, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.   Even Wednesday may be unsettled, with clouds and lingering showers.  By Thursday rain chances will finally be decreasing,  but it will likely be mostly cloudy and quite chilly for late March.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Gusty northwest winds will blow in some cooler air, with lingering showers possible overnight...
First Alert: Cooler on Saturday
A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash
Three people died in a head-on crash on Purchase Parkway on Thursday night, March 17.
3 dead after wrong-way driver leads to head-on crash on Purchase Pkwy.

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert Action Day 6 p.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert Action Day 6 p.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert Action Day 5 p.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert Action Day 5 p.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert Action Day 4 p.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert Action Day 4 p.m. Forecast on 3/18