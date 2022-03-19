First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’re going to have a couple of nice days to enjoy the start of calendar spring before our next weather system moves in about Monday night or Tuesday. In the short term, clearing skies and light winds overnight will lead to some chilly temps; it will likely be cold enough for some scattered frost here and there. But mainly sunny skies and light southerly winds will lead to a rapid warm-up tomorrow with afternoon highs right around 70.

By Monday night a deep, slow-moving upper trough will be approaching from the west, and strong southerly flow will begin sending a lot of moisture into our area. This is looking more like a heavy rain threat than a severe storm threat. Models are showing about 2 to 4 inches of rain from Monday night thru Wednesday; much of it on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Flood Watches may be needed. Behind this system showers could linger into Wednesday and Thursday as we slowly get chillier again before we rebound next weekend.

