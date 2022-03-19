First Alert: Cool and breezy Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today will be a lot cooler as a result of yesterday’s weather system.

Brian Alworth says this morning will be cloudy with some patchy light rain or rain showers moving through, mainly in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

The rain will be gone by mid-day, with gradual clearing from west to east by afternoon.

This will start over southeast Missouri and reaching southeast Illinois and western Kentucky by late afternoon.

Late afternoon high temperatures look to range from the low 50s northeast to around 60 southwest.

Clear and calm conditions will develop tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the cold 30s for lows. There could even be some patchy frost in favored areas.

Then Sunday will be much nicer, with more sun, less wind, and warmer afternoon temps.

Another strong weather system will move through during the middle of next week.

Monday looks dry and pleasant, but rain develops west to east by Monday night.

Tuesday and Tuesday night look very wet, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.

Even Wednesday may be unsettled, with clouds and lingering showers. By Thursday rain chances will finally be decreasing, but it will likely be mostly cloudy and quite chilly for late March.

