Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said on social media Saturday that they were called by a citizen about the find.

“A citizen contacted us, stating their dog had been out doing dog things and came back home with a weird-looking ball. This ball, is in fact, methamphetamine,” Craighead County deputies said on Facebook. “If it belongs to you, feel free to come to our office and claim it.”

Anyone with information on the situation can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.

