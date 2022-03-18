Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash

Drivers describe the dangerous conditions they experienced in Thursday night's crash on I-57.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are sharing their experience from the deadly Interstate 57 crash.

“But you almost couldn’t see across the highway. But then you could just hear them coming in and hitting, and horns going off. It was crazy,” truck driver Thomas Woodruff said.

He believes low visibility from the fog is the reason for Thursday’s deadly crash.

“It became extremely foggy all at once,” he explained. “A truck in front of me hit another truck. I went to the left and you started to see the southbound lanes were clogged and you could just hear the trucks coming in and piling into each other.”

Truck driver Nancy Hudson experienced the same.

“When I was heading into it, you could still see the bottom of the road; and in the very beginning, it just started fading quickly and then it was gone,” she explained.

The first thing she did was notify dispatch of the dangerous conditions.

“Then I was on the radio telling anybody who was coming up to break it down. Don’t come in here because it’s bad,” she continued.

The crash investigation is underway by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Public information officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder said with so many vehicles involved, they’ll look at evidence at the scene and evaluate the environmental conditions.

“Also interview witnesses and people who were actually involved with the crash,” he said.

But said smoke and other pollutants are not considered to be a contributing factor.

“I personally spoke to an elderly gentleman there, that was on the overpass there at the Circle J truck stop. He said there was a heavy fog rolled in off the river. He said you could not see 50 feet in front of you. And he said he could actually hear the vehicles hitting each other down on the interstate,” Sgt. Kinder said.

Luckily for Woodruff, he’s just happy to be a survivor.

“I’m able to drive away, and I think the man in front of me is able to drive away. We are probably the only two,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
The tornado threat level is at 2 out of 5 for much of the Heartland today.
First Alert: Cooler on Saturday
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Deaundre R. Wimberly was arrested on warrants in connection with multiple investigations led by...
Carbondale man facing multiple gun, drug charges
Drivers describe the dangerous conditions they experienced in Thursday night's crash on I-57.
Drivers talk about deadly I-57 crash
Multiple agencies responded to yesterday's crash, including Southeast Missouri's Homeland...
Homeland Security Response Team called to crash site
This week on Future Farmers Friday, an East Prairie FA member prepares for contests.
East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests