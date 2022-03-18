Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tri-State Tornado 97 years later

On March 18, 1925, the tornado killed 695 people in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, according...
On March 18, 1925, the tornado killed 695 people in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, according to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s the 97th anniversary of the Tri-State Tornado, the most deadly in U.S. history.

On March 18, 1925, the tornado killed 695 people in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, according to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

More than 2,000 people were injured.

According to Missouri SEMA, the F5 tornado also set records for duration and path length. It lasted 3.5 hours and traveled 219 miles.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado started at 1 p.m. northwest of Ellington, Mo. From there, it traveled northeast through Annapolis and Leadanna before heading into Bollinger County where it injured 32 children in two county schools.

By the time it reached the Mississippi River bordering Perry County, the NWS said 11 Missourians had died.

In southern Illinois, the entire town of Gorham was demolished around 2:30 p.m. where 34 people died. Hundreds more were killed as the tornado cut a path nearly 1 mile wide through Murphysboro, De Soto, Hurst-Bush and West Frankfort.

According to the NWS, it wiped out the town of Parrish before killing dozens more in Hamilton and White Counties. It then moved across the Wabash River into Indiana.

They said when it ended, the property damage totaled $16.5 million, nearly two-thirds of that was in Murphysboro, Ill. alone.

As we watch for the potential of severe storms this afternoon, remember that today is the anniversary of the Tri-State...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Friday, March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
The tornado threat level is at 2 out of 5 for much of the Heartland today.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to hail, winds, isolated tornadoes
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash
Riley Glenn is on track to win more awards in his senior year contests.
East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests
As your child gets ready to hop onto the bus, some bus companies and school districts are...
Some southern Ill. bus companies feeling spike in diesel prices; one school district locked in prices before hike
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open