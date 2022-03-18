Temperatures, gas prices, and bike sales are on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Temperatures and gas prices are up, leading more to bike riding.

With gas prices on the rise, biking to work instead of driving could save you some cash. Bike shop managers say sales are on the rise and have been growing since the pandemic lockdowns. Bike floors and shelves have been empty. Supply chain issues kept new inventory out of stores.

“Bike inventory has been a big problem for the last couple of years,” said A&B Cycle General Manager Patrick Winstead. “Finally, we’re starting to get a lot more bikes and stock. So we’re doing pretty good, but it’s definitely tricky and it’s gonna be tricky for probably the next year or more. Most of the bikes we have on our floor special all of these bikes have been on order since summer 2020. And they just showed up in the last 30 to 60 days on the bike companies weren’t able to deliver as many bikes as they wanted.”

As gas prices reach all-time highs, customers want to bike to work to save money on gas. That’s not the only reason bike sales are on the rise.

“Bikes are popular in general, people are wanting to get outside and ride bikes and take advantage of those are greenways trails,” said Winsted. “But electric bikes have been really popular. A lot of people are replacing some of their short car travels by electric bike rides instead.”

If you’re going to be out enjoying a trail or biking to work you want to be sure you are staying safe. When riding, wear a helmet and reflective gear so you can be seen by oncoming traffic.

