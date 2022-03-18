Storms end this evening, cooler tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a few storms this evening. A few of these storms will be capable of producing hail and high winds. The good news is these storms will exit the area by 7PM. Cooler air will filter into the Heartland overnight with temperatures falling through the 50s. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s northwest to the middle 40s southeast.

Saturday will start off cloudy with a few sprinkles. It will be much cooler and breezy. Highs will range from the lower 50s northeast to the lower 60s southwest.

