Some southern Ill. bus companies feeling spike in diesel prices; one school district locked in prices before hike

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As your child gets ready to hop onto the bus, some bus companies and school districts are dealing with the high cost of fuel.

One southern Illinois school district had their fuel cost locked in for the year before the spike in gas and diesel.

“It affects our bill rates, I mean, we had to re-negotiate last month for a higher amount because we exhausted our number of gallons,” said Bryon Poston, the general manager for Robinson Transport.

Poston said his company is now paying $4.07 a gallon for gas. Last year around this time, he said they were paying $3.21.

“Previous year, you’re talking about something that is in the hundreds of dollars each month,” said Poston.

Robinson’s busses run on gasoline, which in the state of Illinois is averaging about $4.52 as of Friday afternoon, according to AAA.

“It’s cheaper fuel cost, less maintenance and when the price goes up when the quality of the fuel goes down, you’re not dealing with as many maintenance issues,” Poston said.

The Vienna School District locked in their price of fuel before the rise in prices.

“And we did that this past January, and it’s locked into December, and I just checked with our secretary who takes care of that. We are now getting our gasoline for 2.50 cents a gallon until December and our diesel for 2.61 cents a gallon until December,” said Max Hook, bus driver for Vienna high school.

Hook said the high school is not seriously affected by increasing gas and diesel prices yet.

His bus route daily is 72 miles, but he is noticing students of driving age are opting to take the bus.

“One of the kids I asked that, he just turned 16, ‘when you’re getting a vehicle?’ He said, ‘well, when gas prices go down.’ So, it does affect some and there may be a few people carpooling that wouldn’t otherwise do that too,” he said.

Robinson’s Transport provides bus services to three school districts. They average 23,000 miles a month between all of their buses.

Even they said their cost is rising significantly.

“As many miles as we log every month, we’re definitely talking in the thousands,” Poston said.

According to AAA, the average price of diesel in Illinois is at $4.93.

