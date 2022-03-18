Heartland Votes
Quilt show coming to Crisp Museum

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Crisp Museum will host a quilt show March 18-27.

Organizers say there are approximately 100 quilts in the show.

The quilts will be on display weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the displays will include:

  • Three Yard Quilts
  • Children’s Utility Quilts by Beth Vegiard
  • Mini Quilts by Karla Kiefner
  • Nature Needlers Embroidery
  • Wooly Gals Appliques

There will also be a spring-themed small quilt contest.

A closing reception will be held on March 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a bed turning at 2 p.m.

They will also announced the People’s Choice winners.

