Murray State defeats San Francisco in overtime

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Men’s Basketball team are moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling overtime win Thursday night, March 17.

The Racers defeated the San Francisco Dons 92 to 87 during the first round of play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The win extends Murray State’s winning streak to 21 games.

The Racers, a number 7 seed, will next face the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the second round of the basketball tournament on Saturday.

Tip-off is at 6:45 p.m.

The Peacocks, a number 15 seed, upset the number 2 seed, the Kentucky Wildcats, 85 to 79 Thursday night in overtime.

