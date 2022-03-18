Heartland Votes
Murray State 1 win away from longest winning streak in nation

The Murray State Racers beat the San Francisco Dons in overtime 92-87 on Thursday night, March...
The Murray State Racers beat the San Francisco Dons in overtime 92-87 on Thursday night, March 17. (Source: David Eaton/Murray State Athletics)(David Eaton/Murray State Athletics)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers are one win away from having the longest winning streak in the nation.

The Racers have now won 21-straight games after Thursday night’s overtime victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

They beat the San Francisco Dons 92-87 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Racers’ fifth all-time win in the NCAA Tournament pushes them into a second-round game Saturday, March 19 against Saint Peter’s, who upset Kentucky in overtime 85-79.

Tip time is 6:45 p.m. as the Racers, the No. 7 seed, take on the Peacocks, the No. 15 seed.

