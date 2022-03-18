Murray State 1 win away from longest winning streak in nation

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers are one win away from having the longest winning streak in the nation.

The Racers have now won 21-straight games after Thursday night’s overtime victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

They beat the San Francisco Dons 92-87 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Racers’ fifth all-time win in the NCAA Tournament pushes them into a second-round game Saturday, March 19 against Saint Peter’s, who upset Kentucky in overtime 85-79.

Tip time is 6:45 p.m. as the Racers, the No. 7 seed, take on the Peacocks, the No. 15 seed.

