Carbondale man facing multiple gun, drug charges

Deaundre R. Wimberly was arrested on warrants in connection with multiple investigations led by the Carbondale Police Department.
Deaundre R. Wimberly was arrested on warrants in connection with multiple investigations led by the Carbondale Police Department.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges, as well as a charged of home invasion.

Deaundre R. Wimberly, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on warrants for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, vehicular invasion and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, he was also charged with additional counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, manufacture/possession of cannabis with the intent to delivery (500-2,000 grams) and unlawful possession of cannabis.

He was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17 by police and the U.S. Marshals Service in the 900 block of West McDaniel Street.

According to Carbondale police, the warrants were the result of multiple investigations led by their department.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

