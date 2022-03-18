Carbondale man facing multiple gun, drug charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges, as well as a charged of home invasion.

Deaundre R. Wimberly, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on warrants for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, vehicular invasion and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, he was also charged with additional counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, manufacture/possession of cannabis with the intent to delivery (500-2,000 grams) and unlawful possession of cannabis.

He was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17 by police and the U.S. Marshals Service in the 900 block of West McDaniel Street.

According to Carbondale police, the warrants were the result of multiple investigations led by their department.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

