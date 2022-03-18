Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Instruments for musicians affected by tornado to be delivered in Graves Co.

Instruments will be given away in Graves Co. to musicians affected by the December tornado.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The campaign to replace musical instruments lost in December’s tornado was in Mayfield on Friday, March 18.

The “Woodsongs Tornado Relief Effort” will donate 1,000 instruments.

A Richmond, Ky. radio host organized the musical donation campaign.

Volunteers have been cleaning and re-stringing guitars, banjos and other instruments to get ready for the giveaway.

Instruments will be handed out on Friday at the Graves County Library starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
The tornado threat level is at 2 out of 5 for much of the Heartland today.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to hail, winds, isolated tornadoes
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Three people died in a head-on crash on Purchase Parkway on Thursday night, March 17.
3 dead after wrong-way driver leads to head-on crash on Purchase Pkwy.
A Mayfield business impacted by the December tornadoes says they will not be leaving their...
Mayfield restaurant rebuilds after tornado
The Mayfield restaurant, Wilma's Kountry Kitchen, is expected to build back and reopen in the...
Mayfield restaurant impacted by tornado expected to rebuild, reopen in near future