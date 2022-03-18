Instruments for musicians affected by tornado to be delivered in Graves Co.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The campaign to replace musical instruments lost in December’s tornado was in Mayfield on Friday, March 18.

The “Woodsongs Tornado Relief Effort” will donate 1,000 instruments.

A Richmond, Ky. radio host organized the musical donation campaign.

Volunteers have been cleaning and re-stringing guitars, banjos and other instruments to get ready for the giveaway.

Instruments will be handed out on Friday at the Graves County Library starting at 5 p.m.

